A little over a year ago Canada’s record on the garbage front was badly tarnished when as much as 2,500 tons of Canadian household waste sat on a dock in the Philippines. It had been there for five years.
Now Canada is headline news again, thanks to the federal government not making it a priority for this country to deal with its own garbage.
Last week the federal government sent a formal notice to the UN stating Canada won’t be ready to fully comply with an international treaty to control the movement of hazardous waste across national boundaries.
The treaty has been in the works for close to three decades and is to be enacted on March 24 with a deadline of January 2021 to comply.
It is almost inconceivable that there has been no solution to deal with garbage on our home turf, especially after the Philippine debacle.
Perhaps the solution is grassroots.
Individuals, municipalities and provinces need to make sure garbage is sorted properly before it goes to the curb and there should be more effort put into how to deal with garbage in-province.
The ban on plastic bags was a huge step for PEI and some stores have adopted the practice of allowing customers to use their own refillable containers when purchasing bulk products.
Both are great initiatives, but keep that momentum going and for the planet’s sake keep our garbage to ourselves.
