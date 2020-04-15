History tells us that about 10,000 years ago the world was in a terrible mess. Actually, at that time the world involved about 100 square miles of land, more or less. The only decent family in the world would be saved and they would have to build an ark to survive. Then Mother Nature rained on them for 40 days and 40 nights. Noah and his family weathered the storm but everybody else died. True or false, it is good story and a good lesson.
Ten thousand years later, the whole world is in a terrible mess again. The atmosphere is polluted with carbon dioxide. Space is polluted with space debris and 2020 arrived with a bang. The east coast of Australia was on fire, millions of acres of forest were destroyed and millions of animals and birds killed. Thirty inches of rain caused floods in other parts of the world but none in Australia.
Then Mother Nature developed a germ, called COVID-19, so small it can only be seen through a microscope and set it loose. It travelled fast. Within two months this little germ brought the whole world to a standstill. It closed churches, schools, universities, colleges, government offices, sports events, the Olympics, and gatherings of more than five people are not allowed. If you cross a border, country or province you must self-isolate for 14 days. This is mandatory. The streets, parks and beaches throughout the world are empty. Everyone is at home where they should be. This is unbelievable, but it is happening and when will it be over? How many lives will this little germ take?
But let us take another look at the side effects
It has brought countries, governments, business and communities together like never before. It is amazing and we owe so much to our doctors, nurses and health care workers. Thank you guys so much.
The sky is clearing. The Chinese can see the blue sky again. The carbon is disappearing. This little germ has done more for climate change in three months than man hoped could be accomplished in 20 years. Could this be lesson number 2?
When this is over will we be stronger, yes, but will we be smarter? Will we return to the race for the almighty dollar and the good times? Or will we take it easy on the environment? It may be a good idea to consider the following:
1) Limit air traffic to 75 per cent of what it was in 2019. More business should be done from homes. Conferences can be held at homes using virtual technology and thus reducing air travel.
2) Ration fossil fuels to the 2019 usage by both individual and business and any savings in future years would be matched by a tax reduction. We need some fossil fuel until such time as a good renewable energy is available. If we can land men on the moon, send rockets to Mars, surely we can harness things like tidal power.
3) Cut space exploration by 50 per cent. Concentrate on saving our planet. We do not need to locate another planet to pollute, or fill space with crap. Let us concentrate on saving our planet so that our children and their children’s children can enjoy the same life we have.
There is quote from an old poem we should consider “Whether you know it or not, no doubt the world is evolving as it should so, be at peace with God, whatever you conceive him to be, and be at peace with your soul because with all its sham, disappointments, broken dreams and (COVID-19) it still is a beautiful world.”
God bless us all and God protect our planet.
Art Travers,
Kildare Capes
