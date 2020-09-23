Last week New Brunswickers went to the polls in a provincial election called back in August. The result was Blaine Higgs’ Progressive Conservative Party getting majority government power.
There is another aspect to the proceedings last Monday that close attention
should be noted and it is the fact New Brunswickers partook in the first major election in Canada during this pandemic.
One flaw that reared its head in the evening of election day were claims of voter suppression.
The student union for Mount Allison University in Sackville, New Brunswick has said it received messages from students not being allowed to vote in a story by Global News in New Brunswick.
Elections NB replied saying the staff at some polling stations were not properly trained and didn’t fully understand the regulations.
Is this what happens when a snap election is called?
It was said the returning officers went to the polling stations in question and clarified the issue with staff. But how many students didn’t vote as a result of the debacle?
Calling an election like this obviously paid off for Premier Higgs but the move was reckless. Political power was gained by sending
New Brunswickers to the polls in a pandemic.At the time of writing this column there didn’t seem to be any cases of COVID-19 transmission related to the election.
From the outside looking in there are some lessons that can be learned such as the timing of calling an election to when citizens go to vote. It was approximately one month in this scenario which evidently wasn’t long enough to have
voting staff properly trained and educated on voting law to allow people to exercise their democratic right to vote.
Of the total population of our neighbour- ing province, 33.9 per cent of New Brunswickers didn’t vote. How many of that number were turned away at the polls because a staffer thought they were ineligible?
Another lesson to be learned is from the days leading up to voting day. It’s been noted advance polling took a big jump in the number of people who chose that method to cast their ballot. The idea of advance polling needs to be pushed harder in Canada as a whole.Voter turnout for elections across the country is notoriously bad. This election alone only had 66.1 per cent of eligible citizens vote.
Closer to home Premier Dennis King doesn’t plan to call an election, waiting until at least 2022.That is all well and good but it doesn’t mean we won’t go to the polls for one reason or another.
