Three board members from Roma at Three Rivers approached the Municipality of Three Rivers Monday evening to request a $30,000 grant for the 2019 operating season.
Referred to as a “hidden jewel,” the historical site sits at the unpaved end of the Brudenell Point Road, in a location even Global Positioning Satellite systems often don’t recognize.
People are having a hard time finding the site where Jean Pierre Roma built the French trading post in 1732, Treasurer Robert Perrin told council.
Mr Perrin said he’s seen visitors turn around where the pavement ends because they don’t want to drive on the gravel road.
One of the things on their wish list for council was for space to erect a larger sign at the corner of Route 4 and the Brudenell Point Road. Roma does not own property at the turnoff so must rely on a small provincial designation sign to let passing motorists know it is just down the road.
“The present provincial policy on signage, that prevents a Roma-branded sign from being installed on Route 4 makes it challenging to find,” Mr Perrin told council.
The board is looking at ways to increase revenue for infrastructure and human resource expenses.
Roma hires up to 10 part-time employees in the summer, most of whom dress in period clothing to work in the garden, kitchen and as interpretive guides for visitors. They would like to be able to hire and retain a site manager for longer than one season to provide some consistency in planning from one season to the next.
Roma at Three Rivers plans to hire a consultant to help them form a development plan which could ensure a more sustainable future for the site.
Ways to brand and market the site, new ideas to appeal to a demographic group looking for authentic historical and culinary experiences, will be among the directives issued for the study, for which Roma will seek provincial and federal funding.
The $30,000 grant request to council would contribute to hiring a manager as well as insurance, utility and property maintenance costs.
Roma welcomed about 3,000 visitors in 2018.
Council will now wait for Roma’s funding request.
