A tug-of-war battle between the province and Islanders crying for accurate testing for Lyme disease drags on.
The sheer number of people, particularly in the eastern end of the province, forced to suffer on their own with potential Lyme is more than enough to at least gain courtesy recognition from government.
A growing number of confirmed cases have had to seek diagnosis in the US and on the west coast - out of pocket costs paid for by the sufferers.
Why aren’t accurate tests available to Islanders, here in their own province?
How long can government hide its head in the sand without choking on the fact that PEI taxpayers deserve, no, have the right to equal health considerations as is available in other provinces?
It’s reasonable to conclude all those suffering from a litany of symptoms don’t have Lyme. However, time is critical in the diagnosis of any disease and Lyme is no exception.
Lyme disease got its name in 1977 from a small town in Connecticut called Lyme. It was labelled such after Yale researchers identified Lyme Arthritis in a number of cases.
Until the people in charge of the province’s health care system recognize Lyme as a growing issue here on PEI those going undiagnosed are forced to claw their way through a briar patch of endless tests and expense through a process of elimination.
According to widespread reports, Lyme disease is one of the fast growing and most difficult to treat diseases in the world. Many patients live with chronic pain, with various debilitating conditions that affect the mind and body.
The symptoms resemble that of so many other diseases (MS, Fibromyalgia, Lupus, CFS and many more.
The process of a diagnosis of any disease takes time, but if the province doesn’t have the resources or the answers to provide accurate testing then find them.
Lyme isn’t specific to PEI. It’s widespread in many countries and many of the struggles with diagnosis are mirrored among them.
But there’s something largely wrong with the PEI system if Islanders can’t get accurate testing.
Winter is coming and bringing with it icy cold temperatures and snow, but regardless of any pre-conceived theories Lyme disease carrying tics are capable of surviving those harsh elements.
No one is sure measures ie sprays etc are proactive in preventing tic bites. As well, not everyone is physically able to wait for the world to create a vaccine for Lyme disease.
The issue on PEI needs to be addressed at the ground level and that’s with the taxpayers whose money goes into our health provider’s paycheques.
Regrettable exception
There have been numerous stories of late, and over the summer months, of honest Islanders returning mislaid or lost property to their respective owners.
Don’t get me wrong, we love writing accounts of consideration and respect for others but it’s despairing to think honesty is no longer the rule but rather the exception.
Whatever happened to integrity?
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.