The Summerside Raceway hosted a stakes filled card on Sunday afternoon, featuring the Callbeck Stakes for 2-year old pacers and trotters, and the Tyndal Semple Memorial for 3-year old trotters. Drivers Mark Bradley and Gilles Barrieau had driving triples on the 13 dash card.
Bradley got the day started with a victory in the first race with Bettorthanbobbi, a 2-year old pacing filly who scored a half length win in 1:58.2. That was the fastest winning trip of the day for all 2-year olds. Tom Weatherbie trains the Ontario bred filly for owner Ian Smith of Charlottetown. The Bradley/Weatherbie combo teamed up for another Callbeck victory with Smiling Dialing in 1:59.1. This 2-year old pacing filly is a perfect 3 for 3 in her young career. Doug MacPhee of New Haven is the owner. Bradley’s third winner was another 2-year old pacing filly, Watch Me Dance, who scored a four-length maiden victory in winning her Callbeck event.
Barrieau began his driving triple scoring a two-length win in 1:59.2 with his own trainee Tobins Rebel, a 2-year old pacing colt by Camystic. Dan Ross of Belfast is the owner. Barrieau won a division for 2-year old pacing fillies next scoring with Howmacrivercruiser and then completed his driving triple with Mile Hill Willie in a division of the Semple Trot for sophomore trotters. Paul Morrison of Cardigan is the owner/trainer of Mile Hill Willie who recorded the fastest mile of the day for trotters winning in 1:59.1.
It was a very successful day for Antigonish, Nova Scotia trainer-driver Clare MacDonald as well. She won a 2-year old trotting division with Mabou Ridge and then closed the stakes filled program with a win aboard Woodmere Rollnpop in a Callbeck event for 2-year old pacing colts. Mabou Ridge is the leading freshman trotter at this point with a perfect 3 for 3 summary and over $16,000 in earnings in just three starts.
Saturday night’s card at the Charlottetown Driving Park was all about Harness The Hope, a fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society that raised $43,068 in support of breast cancer. The first race of the night featured all female drivers dressed in pink. Sock It Away won the top class for pacers again holding off Bugsy Maguire by a half length in the 1:54 mile. Mark Campbell was in the sulky for the win for owner Reg MacPherson of Stratford and trainer Kevin MacLean. Corey MacPherson had a driving triple on the 14 dash card. Dale Spence, Kenny Arsenault and David Dowling had driving doubles. Dowling won the Open Mares class for pacers with Jordie Hope in 1:56.1.
Veteran horseman Jim Ripley of Amherst, Nova Scotia had a banner Thursday night at the Driving Park last week winning the Open Trot with Majain Tango in 1:59.4 and also scoring with trotter Majain Gilroy in 2:00.4. Marylea Ripley of Amherst owns both trotters, Jim does the training and driving.
Old Home Week is just around the corner. The Aged Mares series for pacers actually begins this Saturday at the Driving Park and concludes with a final on Gold Cup & Saucer night on Saturday, August 17th. The 2-year old pacing fillies will battle in Atlantic Sires Stakes action this Sunday at Inverness Raceway in Cape Breton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.