I am responding to the July 17th Graphic item ‘Equal rights to the roads’ by Charlotte MacAulay.
I certainly agree that the Amish and their horses deserve to use the roads and it was very sad to read a beautiful horse had to be put down.
What I don’t understand is why, Graham Miner, the director of Highway Safety for PEI, would need to get a manual from Pennsylvania for Rules of the Road for horses and buggies? Wouldn’t our own country, Canada, have such manuals?
The Amish must have gotten lights on their buggies since last fall because some drivers met them after dark with no lights. This is dangerous for both cars and the horse driven buggies.
Another point I would like to make is those buggie wheels are not suitable to be used in winter.
Last winter I saw an Amish horse trying to manoeuvre on extremely conditions in a Montague parking lot.
Perhaps they need winter tires on those buggies.
Juanita Leeco,
Montague
