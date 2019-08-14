A new cargo ship for the PEI- Îles de la Madeleine ferry crossing has doubled the space for vehicle traffic.
The Clipper Ranger, acquired by CTMA last month, replaces the aging CTMA Voyager.
“The 47 year old CTMA Voyageur needed a lot of investment to keep it running and the space was limited so the ship couldn’t keep up with the needs,” Claudia Delaney, spokesperson for CTMA, said.
A reservation system allows for travellers to be able to put their vehicle on the cargo ship and travel as a pedestrian on the CTMA Traversier.
The Voyageur could take on only 15 extra vehicles while the Clipper Ranger has space for 30 or 40.
“People of the Islands are happy with the added option to be able to travel off island during the busy tourism season,” Ms Delaney said.
The primary use of the cargo ship is to transport goods to and from Îles de la Madeleine.
The Clipper Ranger is employed on the Souris - Cap-aux-Meules crossing from June to September.
