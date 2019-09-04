Carol Hilliard holds a four inch long worm that will eventually grow into a moth. The bright green specimen is believed to be a Ceropia Moth Caterpillar, a silk moth, that has already begun to produce miniscule strands of silk. In spring, if it survives, it will become a moth like creature with an approximate wing span of five to seven inches. Ms Hilliard and her husband Les found the worm on their Murray Harbour property. The moth is common in Nova Scotia and Maine south to Florida in the US and other Canadian provinces.
Heather Moore photo
(1) comment
It is a 'Cecropia' moth - with a 'c' in the middle, not a Ceropia moth.
