Dear Editor,
On August 27, 2019, I went to the Charlottetown Airport to begin my one week vacation touring Newfoundland. After clearing security and check-in, I went to the Departure Lounge of the airport to wait for the flight to be called. As I sat reading the morning newspaper, an aircraft slowly approached the building and, since most of the wall was of windows, I had a grand view indeed.
Imagine my dismay when, after asking a staff employee, I was advised the flight I was taking to Halifax as the first ‘step’ of my journey was the ‘aircraft’ that had just rolled up close to the airport building. At first I thought it was a joke - surely this decrepit looking grey ‘aircraft’ was a joke, part of a movie being filmed at the airport? Not so! (I hesitate to refer to this thing as a ‘plane’ because it had little resemblance to a real aircraft.) It had Air Canada markings.
When it was time to board, we lined up and went out to the aircraft - up very narrow, shaky steps and into the craft. The chap in the cockpit doorway advised me where my seat was so I proceeded down the 14 inch wide ‘aisle’ with my head down to avoid hitting the ceiling and because of a large bump in the aisle floor halfway to my seat. One row of seats on each side of the craft - and the seats were the same width as the aisle. The chap at the cockpit door advised me how to open the emergency handle on each seat’s door and then how to throw the door aside so we could get out in case of an emergency. How very assuring.
I began to feel quite nervous and uncomfortable. Was this thing really capable of flying us to Halifax? Some of the other passengers were also expressing doubts as to how reliable this ‘ancient relic’ was and if it could be safe and capable of flying.
We taxied out to the very beginning of the main runway, turned around then the propellers began to rotate, with great noise and much rattling of the whole aircraft. Going along the runway, the plane shook to the left and then to the right and finally, after using up most of the whole runway, we lifted off. (By now, I was up to page 144 of my prayer book.)
I cannot describe the half-hour flight. I expressed to one passenger that we should have had a prayer service before we took off in case we didn’t make it to the end of the runway. Each passenger was clinging to the top of the seat in front of them.
I am aware this aircraft is used almost every day on the same route. Even more amazing to my mind, is those who are coming to our Island from away surely have heard that our Island as the Birthplace of Confederation along with many promises and descriptions of our wonderful province. And then they see this ‘thing’ that is going to fly them to our island. Is this craft the best we can do?
I find it ironic that our Island is touted for its natural beauty, welcoming people, beautiful scenery and then, if we are flying here from Halifax, we need to use this shameful ‘thing’ which is enough to give anyone nightmares after flying on it.
I know we do not need a jumbo jet to come to or leave our beautiful island, but out of respect for our status as the Birthplace of Confederation can Air Canada not do better than this contraption?
Next time I am headed to Halifax, I shall surely go and return by bus.
Thanks you,
Rev George F Gilliland
Charlottetown
