All voters in District 3, approximately 3500, will be going to the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre to cast their ballots for the 2019 election.
Which includes the three advanced polls, as well as voting on the day of the election for Montague- Kilmiur voters said returning officer Sean Halley.
“The truth of the matter is there aren’t a lot of spots to fit the need because we need wifi and we need to be in a spot that is accessible to people with disabilities,” Mr Halley said.
Districts 2 and 7 will also have reduced polling stations according to the returning officers in those districts who are still in the midst of finalizing exactly where they will be.
Keith Lambe with District 7 said there will most likely be four voting stations in the Morell- Donagh district; as of Wednesday the two confirmed were in Fort Augustus and St Peters.
“A part of it is the district change,” Mr Lambe said, noting there were seven polling stations in the 2015 election.
“They are more consolidated and it is difficult to get appropriate places,” Marie Curran returning officer for Georgetown- Pownal said.
She said subject to change at this point there are three polling stations in that district.
Mr Lambe said Elections PEI came to them with suggestions on the number of polls.
Elections PEI spokesperson Paul Alan said they are trying to be accommodating in the rural areas and keep multiple polling locations, but as for the advanced polls, all districts will have only one place to vote.
Mr Halley said the decision to merge polls will save taxpayers money and will be more convenient for those organizations providing drives for constituents.
Returning officers for Districts 1 and 4 could not be reached for comment.
However , Tim Gerrity from Elections PEI issued the following statement.
“Our Returning Officers are actively looking at locations for both the advanced and election day voting opportunities. There have not been any booked yet as we could not book them prior to the Writ being dropped and us knowing when the election would be called. We will have the list of locations available on our website at electionspei.ca as they are booked.”
