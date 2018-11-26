Update:
RCMP responded to a call in the community of Lorne Valley Monday morning and upon arrival were met by a man in possession of a rifle.
Officers cleared the scene and arranged for the area to be contained while the matter was dealt with.
Subsequently the man was taken into custody without incident. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Earlier the Eastern Graphic reported:
Kings District RCMP surrounded a house with guns drawn in the Riverton area for a time this morning.
The road leading to the residence was also blocked off to traffic.
According to an RCMP spokesperson the incident has been resolved, but it is still under investigation.
