Politicians rarely know when they’ve reached their best before date. A combination of hubris and belief of supporters that an incumbent is unbeatable leads to the predictable - defeat.
It happened to Pat Binns when he tempted fate and sought a fourth majority government.
It happened to Wade MacLauchlan when he failed to respond to long-running grassroot frustration with his style of governance.
And it could very well be happening to Justin Trudeau, who has gone from political wunderkid to tainted self-absorbed prime minister.
For the second time Trudeau has been found in violation of federal conflict of interest regulations, most recently in a ruling that he acted inappropriately in attempting to influence then attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould in her handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair.
Trudeau, who has made apologizing a hallmark of his administration, accepts the report but refuses to apologize because he claims he was simply attempting to protect Canadian jobs.
It is crass political spin. SNC-Lavalin was caught paying bribes to Libyan officials, but claims bribes are an ordinary part of doing business in that part of the world. SNC-Lavalin is a multinational corporation that generates billions in revenue every year, much of it with Canadian governments of all levels. It’s big enough to say no thanks to countries like Libya. The fact a Canadian prime minister would defend such an ethically challenged corporate agenda speaks volumes about the corporation, the prime minister and the government he leads.
Trudeau’s spin was parroted by cabinet ministers across the country, including PEI’s Lawrence MacAulay.
Four years ago Trudeau rode a sunny ways campaign to power. This fall he hopes to stumble back based on a two prong strategy: First, demonize the Conservative opposition and second, make political calculations - like dismissing the wrongs of SNC-Lavalin - based on how those decisions will play in crucial regions of the country, like Quebec where SNC-Lavalin calls home.
PEI will not play a primetime role in the fall election. Federal Liberals hope to sweep the Island’s four seats, believing that PEI offers a beachhead to hold as many of the 32 Atlantic seats as possible after sweeping the region four years ago. Odds would favour a Liberal sweep on the Island, not the region. It’s not that Islanders love Trudeau. They don’t. His popularity has dropped significantly in four short years. Islanders are just not enamoured with Andrew Sheer or the national Conservative brand either. Sheer is positioning the party far to the right, a political appeasement to Doug Ford, Jason Kenny and his former leadership rival Maxime Bernier. Hard right wing politics rarely benefit Prince Edward Island, as witnessed during the Harper regime. The federal Conservative Party is very different than the PC Party of PEI.
So do Conservatives have any chance or are Liberals safe to put four in the win column?
While he may not be in serious trouble, for the first time you hear mutterings that Lawrence MacAulay, elected in Cardigan in 1988 and currently the second longest serving MP in the House of Commons, may be overstaying his welcome. What the veteran cabinet minister is banking on is many constituents, especially in rural areas, will find it difficult to vote against him.
If there is a riding with fertile Conservative ground it might be Charlottetown. Incumbent Sean Casey is diligent but not considered warm and fuzzy with the electorate. Conservatives are fielding a strong candidate in Robert Campbell. The deciding factor could be the relative strength or weakness of the Green Party vote. In the provincial election Greens took votes, and Charlottetown area ridings, from the Liberals.
Ironically local Liberal and Conservative candidates are all apt to distance themselves, to varying degrees, from their federal leaders.
The 2019 federal election is less about renewal or vision and more about which party Canadians dislike less. Such is the disdain Canadians feel toward federal politicians.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
