PEI’s Minister of Social Development and Housing is promising innovative solutions to combat the provincial housing crunch, especially as it relates to rural Islanders.
“I think we have to look at new ideas,” Ernie Hudson says. “We will be rolling out what I consider an innovative plan that will address this.”
The minister would not divulge details but indicates government is prepared to act quickly.
The comments come in response to the release of the Eastern PEI Housing Analysis, which offers the first statistical insight into the scope of a growing housing crisis in eastern PEI.
Rotary Club of Montague commissioned MRSB Consulting to deliver the first of its kind report.
While both the PC and former Liberal government focussed much of their attention on ramping up the number of subsidized apartment units, this primarily benefits urban areas or larger rural centres, like Montague.
The minister points to two recently announced programs as a starting point. The first provides up to $10,000 for capacity building research, the second up to $50,000 for project management and professional services.
Both these programs rely on a community organization, developer or co-op to be able to finance construction. And that is a major stumbling block.
Apartments account for only eight per cent of housing in eastern PEI. Large banks refuse to finance construction of new apartments in the vast majority of rural communities because of a belief that a small population increases risk. Credit Unions do fill some of the gap.
“I think it’s something, that we have to look at all possibilities,” the minister said.
Minister Hudson says partnerships with developers and community organizations is vital to offer as broad a solution base as possible. Population growth and increasing housing prices are not bad things, because it shows the economy is performing well.
“The demand for housing is going to increase and the marketplace, for various reasons, has not been able to meet that demand.”
The report identifies labour shortages as a key impediment that routinely delays construction by six to 12 months.
Minister Hudson says the report will spur needed discussion in the community.
“It’s great to see a community organization, a volunteer organization, take on an initiative like this,” he said. “At the end of the day, can we do more? We are doing more and will do more. But we look forward to supporting eastern PEI community groups or individuals with housing development projects.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.