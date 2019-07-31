Only one item was missing from a weekend break-in at Wood Island’s Lighthouse Museum - a ferry captain’s uniform which was stolen from a locked display case.
Even so there was a huge mess for staff to contend with, lighthouse manager Gloria Shaw said.
“When the girls came into work Sunday morning there were things strewn around the yard and the window was wide open,” Ms Shaw said.
When they got inside things weren’t any better.
Items were all over the floor and one staff member walked through and discovered the door had been torn off the display case and the uniform gone.
Ms Shaw said it likely would have taken more than one person to remove that door.
The uniform was donated to the museum by retired Northumberland ferry captain Malcolm MacLean and it was housed in a room dedicated to ferry crossing memorabilia.
It is one of nine rooms in the museum which all have different themes.
“They moved some stuff around and made a bit of a mess but didn’t really destroy anything,” Ms Shaw said.
Clean up didn’t take too long.
“Anything they had scattered were just things that needed to be put back in their proper place,” she said. “Nothing was broken.”
Donation boxes, which were both empty prior to the incident, were ripped off the wall in the museum and the thrift store outside.
The vandals also left their mark in the guest book.
“It was fairly colourful language, but their comment was ‘Satisfied’,” Ms Shaw said.
The incident took place sometime between 6 pm on Saturday and 8:30 am Sunday morning.
RCMP are investigating the Wood Islands incident as well as an attempted break-in at the Sand Bar and Grill in Panmure Island earlier in the week.
A broken window was discovered Friday morning, but no entry was gained to the interior of the restaurant.
Police don't believe the two incidents are related.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.