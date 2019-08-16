Murray River Fire Department and Kings District RCMP responded to a single vehicle crash early this afternoon (Friday) a few miles west of Brooklyn. There were no injuries in the incident which saw an out-of-province SUV go off the road and into a ditch. The cause is not known at this time nor the extent of damage to the vehicle. Heather Moore photo
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Alberton mayor apologizes to residents over controlled burn issue
- Ellis Family Band special guest at this week’s concert
- The 60th Running of the Gold Cup and Saucer; Two Eight-Horse Competitive Fields
- Offering respect for funeral processions
- Five sent to jail for impaired driving
- Malfunctioning Acorn Stairlift ‘a total disaster’ for West Cape resident
- Celebrating the Acadian culture
- Matt Stairs to headline Morell Sportsmen’s Dinner
- Blair, Joyce Robert Linda
- Increased cargo capacity for Souris-Îles de la Madeleine crossing
Images
Videos
Commented
- We uphold our freedoms: PEI will see ‘Unplanned’ (2)
- A family reunion decades in the making: Several branches of MacKays gather on PEI (2)
- Kids and adults enjoy Fisheries Festival Parade (1)
- Public divided on more wind turbines in Eastern Kings (1)
- Residents to have say on wind farm (1)
- PC promises lost in spin cycle (1)
- 4-time Chowder Champs (1)
- DUI is a choice - own it! (1)
- 89-year-old pencil drawings hidden beneath gyprock showcase family history (1)
- Funding sidesteps people at the ground level (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.