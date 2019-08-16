Single vehicle crash

Murray River Fire Department and Kings District RCMP responded to a single vehicle crash early this afternoon (Friday) a few miles west of Brooklyn. There were no injuries in the incident which saw an out-of-province SUV go off the road and into a ditch. The cause is not known at this time nor the extent of damage to the vehicle. Heather Moore photo

