Staff at the new office of the Canadian Mental Health Association in Montague welcomes individuals with open minds and hearts.
Mary Clements, Individual & Family Support Worker and Hanna Hameline, Peer Support Worker have been on-site since early August.
They emphasize the support provided is non clinical, but there are a multitude of services available to help people dealing with mental heath and addiction issues.
“I am coming from a place of recovery and hope,” Ms Hameline said.
She describes her job as “Peer support relating to individuals in recovery experiencing mental health issues and emotional support for those individuals.”
Recovery isn’t her only qualification for the job. She and several other peer supporters, who work with the organization across the province, are trained for the work they do.
Executive Director Reid Burke said collaboration is a huge part of how CMHA works.
“We don’t think we have all the answers, but we want to partner with other organizations,” he said.
Getting the Kings County office open was a project a year in the making, he said.
They connected with many different organizations to see where the gaps are in services.
When people first come through the door, Ms Clements is there to help them decide what it is they need. She helps people navigate existing resources and services.
The walk-in aspect of this office, located at 572 Main Street, Montague, is key to helping anyone and everyone.
Several programs are in the development stages that will be delivered at a group level.
One is to focus on the 2SLGBTQIA+ youth population in the area, but all are welcome.
In addition Ms Clements said the goal is to have a family program up and running this coming winter.
Three Rivers Mayor Ed MacAulay is a member of the CMHA board.
“Just having a presence here creates awareness and wears away at the stigma,” he said.
That awareness permeates through the whole community.
“Anytime you get people to reach out for help, whether through counselling or whatever, the walls start to come down and they feel better,” Mayor MacAulay said.
The Kings County office was opened through a funding partnership with the provincial government.
