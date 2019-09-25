A Montague woman, Janeise Perrot, said her mindset about feeding wild foxes has changed after witnessing a fox attempting to ambush a cat early one morning last week.
Ms Perrot lives on Douses Road and was driving near the Montague Curling Club around 6:30 am when she spotted a red fox in the ditch. It was all alone.
Just as quickly she saw “a beautiful medium size snow white cat.”
“It was kind of dark but I was still able to see; I had my car’s headlights on,” she said, noting the drama was unfolding quickly before her eyes.
With little time to plan a strategy, Ms Perrot said she laid on the horn and the cat retreated to some bushes where it hid.
“I could still see it, but the fox wasn’t giving up.”
Ms Perrot said she probably woke the entire neighbourhood but she was determined to save the feline.
When the honking didn’t seem to disturb the predator she resorted to clapping her hands really loud.
“My hands were red and sore from clapping,” she added.
“I was surprised to see a fox right in the town,” Ms Perrot said. “But I suspect people are feeding them. I used to think they were cute but I have a different mind after this.”
This story had a happy ending, but Ms Perrot warns pet owners that foxes are predators and their cherished animals ie: cats could be at risk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.