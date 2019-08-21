"Is anyone here missing their wife?"
Submitted by M J Kidnie,
London, Ontario
We’d come from away. We’d rented a cottage in Launching for the last week of July, and after reading online about the Confederation Trail, I realized I could pick it up at Cardigan and walk to Montague. The transportation problem was solved by my husband, James, who offered to drop me off in Cardigan and drive on to Montague with our two young boys where they would find a piece of grass and play soccer for a couple of hours.
The walk should take about an hour and a half. Neither of us owns a cellphone, so we agreed to meet where the trail emerges in Montague by 11:15, and if something went badly wrong, we’d meet at Sobeys at 11:30. We were meeting up with a friend and his son back at the cottage at noon.
It was a plan. I waved them off in Cardigan at 9:15 after getting some directions, and started on my way. There isn’t much signage on the Confederation Trail, and I couldn’t figure out why all the signs were to Mt. Stewart and Charlottetown. Wouldn’t you expect the much closer Montague to warrant a mention? And where was Mt Stewart, anyway?
After a few kilometres, I stopped to check the trail map and found Charlottetown, which is sort of straight on from Montague – but doesn’t this leg of the trail dead end in Montague? The mosquitoes and flies swarmed on my arms and face, and the heat was blistering. I gave up on finding Mt Stewart, trusted all was well, and carried on my way.
“These Islanders have a funny sense of distance,” I thought to myself after 10 km. After 13 km, I knew I was in trouble – something was wrong. I hadn’t seen a soul for two hours, and decided that at the next crossing I’d somehow get directions.
When I finally came to a road, I saw a little Amish boy, maybe 4-years old. No, there were two boys. By the time I’d crossed the road, five little kids had wandered out of the woods to stare at me curiously, and very silently. I tried English; I tried French; I don’t speak Pennsylvania Deutsch. Then I noticed an Amish man working lumber along the way, and wandered over to chat to him. I told him my problem and his eyes widened.
“You’ve come too far,” he said to me in a worried voice.
I knew I should have turned off at the last crossing!
“No, you’re in St Teresa,” he replied, showing me on my map how I’d come entirely the wrong way on the trail, and was now about 20 kilometres from Montague.
People always tell me it’s odd we don’t have cell phones. The old order Amish don’t use telephones at all, of course, and the irony of the situation wasn’t lost on me as my new friend asked what I was going to do. There was nothing for it but to thank him, and head back out to the road. It was nearly 11:30, and James and the kids would soon be heading to Sobeys, and what about our friends coming to the cottage at noon? It was then I realized I had the key to the cottage in my back pocket. Good grief.
I walked over to a highway, and did something I haven’t done for 30 years – I stuck out my thumb, and hoped to catch a lift in the right direction. A couple of people (looking at me a bit confused) passed me by, and then a young guy, a machinist home from eight years in Calgary, stopped to pick me up. He was on his lunch break and could get me a bit closer to Montague. We chatted about Alberta and the beauty of PEI, and when he heard my sorry tale, he said he’d drive me over to Sobeys. I tried to at least buy him lunch but he dropped me off and with a wave, was gone.
At Sobeys I asked to borrow a phone. I wanted to make sure my husband hadn’t called me in as a missing person. The manager helped me out with that, the local RCMP took my details, and then I went to sit on the bags of sheep manure outside the store, to wait. Twenty minutes later, the manager came out to see how things were going, and I explained a bit more about how I’d gone wrong. By then I was thinking they might be down at the trail end, wherever that was, and starting to worry, but if I left my post at Sobeys, they might come round and we’d spend all day chasing each other.
“What do they look like?” she asked. I described a tall Englishman, greying at the sides (“racing stripes!” she said with a grin), and two little kids, one in red shorts.
“Right, I’ll drive over and take a look for you,” she announced, and with that, she got in her car (“Leave a message with my girls if they collect you while I’m gone!”), and zipped off down the hill. Ten minutes later she was back with the news that someone called Mike or James was on their way. Hooray!
But why and how was Mike, our friend who was coming to the cottage in Launching, with James in Montague?
Just then Mike pulls up, and as we drive to the trail, I tell him my story, and when we get there I find James, the kids, and two cyclists.
“Who are you?” I ask the cyclists.
“We’re Paw Patrol.”
It turns out Mike’s family lives in Montague, and he and his son came along to meet us after my hike on the trail. When I didn’t turn up, he recruited his in-laws to cycle the trail looking for me, but their effort had been prevented by the arrival of the Sobeys manager, who rolled up asking if anyone was “missing a wife.”
“Who are you?” one of my sons asked her.
“I’m Sobeys!” came the reply, to everyone’s laughter.
Life’s an adventure. I probably would have preferred to have taken the right trail, and it’s nothing but a miracle it all worked out as well as it did. But in the end, I had a fantastic hike through some absolutely beautiful scenery. I’d recommend the Confederation Trail to anyone (but do take a compass). My kids played soccer with their friend.
As I wondered out loud if anyone would want to read about my escapade on the trail, David and BJ (of Paw Patrol fame) joked that it’s not about me any more, it’s all about the Island and its people. And that’s absolutely true.
My family and I spent a week in PEI, exploring the Island and meeting lots of locals, all of whom, to a person, were warm and generous. Because of a wrong turn on the Confederation Trail I met a lovely Amish family, a friendly machinist who went out of his way for me on his lunch hour, a Sobeys manager who has ensured I’ll never shop for groceries anywhere else ever again, and a Paw Patrol worth their weight in gold. Summer holidays, and family memories, just don’t get any better.
All that, and we went to Basin Head for the afternoon. But that’s another Island story...
