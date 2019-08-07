The PEI Youth Selects have held their own this year in the Kings County Baseball League.
Last Friday they played their last two games against KCBL teams winning two low scoring games. The Selects defeated the second place Alley Stratford Athletics 1-0 and then eked out a hard fought 4-3 victory over the Grant Thornton Tigers. The two wins gave the Youth team an overall 8-4 record playing half a schedule in the league
The youngsters head to the U17 tournament in Regina with lots of promise to do well. They start the tournament on Wednesday with a 2 pm clash with New Brunswick. They have a double-header Thursday, taking on Newfoundland and Labrador at 8 a.m. and Manitoba at 2 p.m. At 2 pm on Friday, they are up against Alberta and finish the regular tournament with a 9 am match Saturday with Nova Scotia. Later that day the Selects hope to participate in the play-off rounds. All of the start times are Regina time which is three hours earlier. than PEI. Team coach is Kevin MacLean.
Some key players to watch are: catcher Duncan Picketts of Kensington. Picketts is the team’s top batter and is an A+ at his position. Ben MacDougall is a terrific batter and a solid pitcher and shortstop. MacDougall’s hometown is Summerside. Tanner MacLean is from Charlottetown. MacLean is a solid left handed bat and strong pitcher. He had a perfect game after five innings in a 1-0 win over Stratford last Friday. Jack MacKenzie of Georgetown is a good outfielder and is a top three pitcher in the Select rotation. MacKenzie also posses great speed. The league wishes these young men and their teammates lots of success.
The Morell Chevies did well over a busy week. They won three of four games including a double header sweep of the Peakes Bombers on Sunday in Peakes. In game one, Matt Barlow tossed the win in a close 6-5 decisions for the Chevies. Rookie Jake McLaren hit his third home run of the season for the Bombers. In game two, Morell came out with a 9-7 victory. Stephen O’Shea was the winning pitcher and got the Chevies into a 5-0 first inning lead with a three run home run. Scott Harper had three hits giving him five hits for both games.
The Alley Stratford Athletics kept pace with Morell with an 11-1 win over the Northside Gills Construction Brewers. Brady Arsenault pitched his second straight strong outing for the A’s. Jon Arsenault continued his solid batting, hitting a perfect 4/4. The win moves the A’s record to 12-6 just one half game back of the front running Chevies. The Brewers beat Peakes last Wednesday 3-2. Rookie Issac Compton continue his stellar first year in the league pitching a complete game six hitter. Brodie Hughes had a two run homer as Northside scored all their runs in the fourth inning. Josh Coffin allowed only five hits in a complete game loss.
The Bombers are showing some rust from a long lay-off between games. The three losses over the week drops them to 10-8 and they have a firm grip on third place.
The race is on for the last play-off spot. The Cardigan Clippers have dropped four in a row and have seen their fourth place lead decrease to a mere half game. Cardigan did not play at all last week. Grant Thornton Tigers beat first place Morell last Wednesday before losing to the Selects on Friday. Tyler Johnston and the Tigers moved their record to 7-10 just one half game behind the Clippers. Northside is running out of time in the play-off chase. They sit with a 7-13, two games back of a play-off spot.
Stats... A few stats leaders; Logan Gallant is leading in batting .500. Second is teammate Scott Harper at .468. Runs scored has Harper leading with 18 followed by Colin Myers with 17. Base hits... Nick Ryan and Gallant both have 22. Kris McQuirk has ten stolen bases - one more than Myers. Jarrod Laybolt leads in RBI’s with 19 followed by a trio with 15; Gallant, Rob Phelan and Dillon Doucette. Doucette has the most homers with five followed by teammate Jake McLaren with three. Troy Coffin and Brady Arsenault lead the league in pitching wins with five and Brady Arsenault has the best ERA .078 followed by Nigel Fisher at 2.45
Future games... Lots of them starting on Wednesday. Three 6:30 starts. Northside travels to Memorial with a must win with the Charlottetown Jays. Cardigan is in tough with a contest with the Morell Chevies at Church Field in Morell. Grant Thornton Tigers are at MacDonald Field in Peakes to play the Bombers.
Thursday... Peakes and the Tigers have a return match at 6 pm game at Memorial.
Friday...At 8:30 the top two teams, the Chevies and Athletics played a big game at MacNeil Field in Stratford.
Sunday... The Tigers and Clippers play a double header with major play-off implications at Memorial Field. Game one starts at 6:30. At 2 pm in Morell The Brewers will host the Chevies.
Dominoes Pizza “player of the week” Duncan Picketts, catcher for the PEI Youth Selects. Picketts had six hits in four games, five RBI’s and a pair of doubles.
