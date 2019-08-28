RCMP are looking for answers regarding a suspicious van fire at East Isle Shipyard in Georgetown on Sunday.
A van inside a vacant, reportedly locked building on the fenced-off property was burning when police and firefighters arrived mid afternoon.
The PEI Fire Marshal’s Office has turned the investigation over to RCMP to determine a cause.
Kings District RCMP Sergeant Howard Fitzpatrick said the door to the building was opened and though there was no electricity running into the building there was a battery in the van.
Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible.
The fire was extinguished by the Georgetown Fire Department with mutual aid from the Cardigan and Montague. Firefighters prevented it from spreading to other buildings onsite.
In a statement from Irving Shipbuilding, owners of the vacant property, a spokesperson said, “Although inactive, the East Isle site is constantly monitored. We will fully cooperate with the RCMP during their investigation and would like to thank the first responders for their service and dedication.”
