To the Editor:
I was horrified the day of Dorian as I saw a very large tree split in two and come to rest on wires across the street from my driveway, blocking the entire street and my driveway.
My immediate question was how long before the wires break and the tree comes crashing to the ground, possibly causing a fire?
I notified Maritime Electric via Facebook. The tree was entirely blocking the street so my neighbour cut off enough limbs so traffic could get by through driving up on my lawn. I waited for complete tree removal. Finally, on the 13th, I again Facebooked Maritime Electric and was told they “would do their best to get back there.” At the end of nine days, with the tree still dangling on the wires, I spoke to my neighbour who advised the tree didn’t “belong” to Maritime Electric but either Eastlink or Bell Aliant was responsible for its removal.
My cousin then noted if we needed any emergency vehicles such as fire or an ambulance, they wouldn’t have access to my house. I decided to wait no longer and so called Eastlink. Eastlink’s response: “We don’t remove trees because we don’t have any equipment to do so.” Huh? We certainly pay enough for the services of Eastlink it seems they should shoulder some responsibility for removing trees from their lines.
Bell Aliant was even less accommodating. They fell just short of saying “not my problem man.”
I called Maritime Electric just to note it would have been helpful had they advised me the tree wasn’t their problem. At 10:30 pm that night, a crew from Maritime Electric showed up with a bucket truck and proceeded to (cheerfully) remove the tree from the wires even though it wasn’t their responsibility. My hat is off to the wonderful Maritime Electric crew. They didn’t have the capacity to remove all the brush, but they removed the danger and made the street fully passable. The next morning, my neighbours removed the brush. That afternoon, I saw one man in a Bell Aliant van – clearly not someone with any equipment to remove a tree show up to survey the area. Too little, too late.
So my question: how can these cable companies get away with stringing lines all over the Island, but have no responsibility to remove trees when something like this happens? Heaven knows we pay an outrageous amount for their services. Thank goodness for Maritime Electric. And I hope everyone remembers to contact their cable company to make sure their bill gets pro-rated for the amount of time their cable/internet/phone was out of service during Dorian. Bad enough we pay so much for what we get – we shouldn’t pay for what we don’t get.
Respectfully,
Laverne V. MacInnis,
Murray Harbour
