The Island’s Lady Slipper and Joe O’Brien Memorial Stakes highlighted the weekend of racing at both the Charlottetown Driving Park and Summerside Raceway this past Saturday and Sunday.
The 2-year old pacers battled in stakes action on the 13 dash card at the Driving Park on Saturday evening. Trainer Melissa Rennie had a busy night in the winners circle as she won three divisions of the O’Brien Memorial for pacing colts, including both Gold divisions. It couldn’t get any better for the Rennie Stable in the Gold divisions as they raced three colts and finished with two wins and a second place finish.
Windemere Ryan went wire to wire for driver Adam Merner in the first Gold division and scored a one length victory in 1:59.1. The son of Malicious has five wins in eight lifetime starts. The second Gold division went to Rennie’s The Big Chase in a time of 1:57.2, beating stablemate Mr Kelly by four lengths. Corey MacPherson was in the sulky for the win. Howmac Napoleon was a Grassroots winner for the Rennie/Merner training and driving combo.
The Lady Slipper Gold” divisions for 2-year old pacing fillies went to Woodmere Skyroller in 1:58 flat and Na Naa Said So in 1:58.2.
Summerside’s 11 dash card on Sunday was a complete program of stakes events in every race. Sodwana Bay won the Atlantic Aged Mares Final on the final dash of the card going wire to wire for driver/trainer Gilles Barrieau in 1:56.1. The 6-year old mare has a terrific summary for 2019, recording 12 wins and five second place finishes in 17 starts. The win by Barrieau was his fourth winner of the day as he won a trio of stakes events earlier on the card. Mile Hill Willie and driver Barrieau captured a Lady Slipper for three year old trotters in 2:00.3. The other Barrieau winners were Red Dirt Boomer and Grand Terror in both Gold divisions for 3-year old pacing colts.
The combination of trainer Earl Watts and driver David Dowling won both Gold divisions of the Lady Slipper for 3-year old pacing fillies. Woodmere Oleksiak took the first division in 1:58.1 for Dowling and After The Lovin won the second division in an upset, scoring a one length victory in 1:58.4. Windemere Farms of North Wiltshire, PEI are part owners of both fillies.
The lone Lady Slipper Stake for 2-year old trotters went to Tequila Tuesday and driver/trainer Myles Heffernan in 2:04.2. Getting Messi was an 11 length winner in the second Slipper division for sophomore trotters.
Next Friday, October 11, the annual Atlantic Classic Yearling Sale takes place at the Crapaud Agri-Plex in Crapaud. A total of 113 yearlings will be available through auction starting at 2 pm. All yearlings will be available for inspection starting at 10 am. Cougar Hall, Hilarious Halo, Source of Pride, Rollwithitharry and Steelhead Hanover are first crop sires that dominate a large portion of the sale. Leading Maritime Trot sire Tad The Stud has 11 yearlings in the sale. The successful trot sire Armbro Barrister has moved on from the Maritimes but has two yearlings available for auction.
