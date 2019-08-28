To The Editor:
The previous Island government complained vociferously to the province of New Brunswick because the NB highway to the Island was such a cluster of potholes; said Island government was convinced New Brunswick was deliberately withholding paving to discourage visitors to the Island.
Are we to presume another Island government wishes no visitors venture forth to Murray Harbour? If so, they’ve done such a fine job with a growing crop of potholes on the road to Murray Harbour it would be easier to walk through a field littered with boulders than navigate the craters that litter the road to the Harbour.
At the beginning of the summer, the road was vibrantly decorated with a number of signs noting the potholes and graced with strategically placed traffic cones. As I write, we are down to one traffic cone, one orange sign and a sign noting the province will be paving the road - but it doesn’t say when.
How many of us will pay for front end alignments, endure broken shocks and sore heads from hitting the roofs of our cars before something is done? I certainly hope it’s before pigs fly.
Sincerely,
Laverne V. MacInnis,
Murray Harbour
