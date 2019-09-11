Members of the Morell Lions Club recently celebrated 50 years of community service with two events. At Leo Rossiter Park families took in an afternoon of fun. Later that evening, at the St Peter’s Bay Complex, 200 people attended a dinner held with several Charter Members as special guests. Back row, from the left, are Charter Members Leonard Trainor, John MacSwain, Frankie Trainor, Danny Kelly, James Robbins and Nick Ryan. Front: Kyle MacDonald, Dave MacDonald, DJ Dunn and Greg Dunn. Submitted photo
King Lion Greg Dunn and Charter Member James Robbins share a handshake at the 50th Anniversary celebrations of the Morell Lions Club. Submitted photo
