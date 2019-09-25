Kings Castle Provincial Park will not reopen for the remainder of the season.
The decision was made early this week by the province after the property was hard hit by Tropical Storm Dorian. As many as 125 trees or more were destroyed on the seven acre property.
Park Officer Darlene Cuddy described the mass of broken branches, which are widespread, uprooted trees and gaping holes in the ground where trees once stood as “sheer devastation.”
Ms Cuddy visited the park on Sunday, the day after the storm, and admitted she cried.
“It looked like a tornado came through here,” she said, adding that as she walked through the trails she could clearly see the extent of the damage.
PEI Parks staff was onsite Friday morning cutting partially downed trees and hauling brush away. They were joined by park staff who spent the week dragging and piling brush that will eventually be chipped.
“Every day we’re working towards reopening,” Ms Cuddy said, “but we’re still worried about the trees hanging in the woods.”
The playground equipment, which was extensively damaged by vandals earlier this summer and then repaired, survived the storm. The only visible impact was the wolf which lost an ear when a tree grazed the concrete fairy tale statue.
The buildings, picnic tables and shelters are also still intact.
The park, located on the Gladstone Road a short distance from Murray River, is popular with tourists and Islanders alike.
Ms Cuddy estimated that as many as 20,000 people visited the park this summer.
She explained staff does a car count twice each day and many of those visitors include families, birthday parties, reunions, school groups and others looking to relax in the outdoors.
Due to the extensive power outage from $600 to $700 worth of ice cream was lost. Inventory was well stocked because the weekend and the days following the storm had bookings for at least eight functions.
Ms Cuddy said she would like to see the spruce, pine and birch trees eventually replaced. She suggested the labour could be handled by a group such as Boy Scouts or youth from the area who could monitor the trees’ growth as they themselves grow.
The park, which has no admission charge, traditionally closes in October.
“The park won't open until the property is safe,” Ms Cuddy said.
“My first thought was how fast can we get this all cleaned up? We didn’t realize there was so much work to do.”
