Heidi Clory knows the value of the one-on-one attention her autistic daughter receives at Kidz Corner in Cardigan. She’s glad the province has just announced an April boost to the salaries of certified special needs assistants like the one her daughter depends on.
Calliope, 5-year old daughter of Heidi and John of Georgetown, is making steady progress through intensive behavioural and scholastic tutoring. She’s been in the program for two years, Monday to Friday from 8 am to 4 pm and her personal assistant has been her constant guide.
“They are extremely underpaid for what they have to do, especially for someone dealing with a child with special needs. It’s very challenging,” Ms Clory said.
“The increase is definitely a push forward from what it was. If those services weren’t offered it would be a totally different world for everyone.”
However, it still falls short of what certified aides should make, Ms Clory said.
Calliope is fortunate she’s kept the same personal assistant, unlike many children whose aides have come and gone because the pay they were earning did not come close to matching the cost of their education and training upgrades.
“I see the sacrifices she has made following Calliope into school. It’s hard on her and it’s hard on us ... knowing she’s going through hard times to ensure Calliope gets the best she can.
“You want the security for them. You want them to carry on.”
The Clorys pay the basic cost for Calliope’s day care but they are subsidized for the one-on-one services. Once Calliope starts public school there will be funding to cover summer breaks and school holidays, since consistency is crucial in programs tailored to meet the needs of an autistic child. A break in Calliope’s schedule could set her development back immeasurably.
“I would love to see (wages) continue to increase and for the demand to be filled. If the increase was significant, I think there would be a lot more people go into the field.”
Ms Clory would like to see the policy makers control the purse strings on wage increases and witness first hand the work Calliope’s assistant does.
“I think they need to go in and experience what they go through on a daily basis and realize it’s really intense.”
Calliope is the youngest of three children. She has a brother, Mason, 13 and sister, Penelope, 7.
