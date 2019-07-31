You don’t have to be big in stature or shout to the top at your lungs to capture recognition.
For example a brief in a recent copy of Atlantic Business, a sophisticated and colourful publication, gave a nod to Cardigan’s special little library.
The item was included with a Staycation Bucket List and reads: “See Canada’s Smallest Library: Drive to Cardigan, PEI to visit the smallest library in the country, measuring 3.5 x 3.5 metres with 1,800 titles to peruse.”
Six destinations were listed including Fortress Louisbourg, a well-established tourist draw in Cape Breton. The historic site has been open to the public since the 1960s after Prime Minister John Diefenbaker’s government launched a reconstruction of the historic site.
The Smallest Library may not have volumes of history behind it but it’s still a novel and valuable part of the small community of Cardigan. And to be recognized publicly like this is an impressive coup.
Sad reflection of the society we live in
Island businesses put their best foot forward and in summer extra effort is made to impress tourists particularly among seasonal companies and attractions.
That’s why it’s hurtful when any one of them is the victim of intruders, thieves and vandals.
Crime equates to unforeseen expense - both tangible and emotional.
Over the past week two businesses in the eastern PEI region were the target of criminals.
One was a popular eatery at Panmure Island and the second was the Wood Islands Lighthouse.
In a dollar sense, the loss at the restaurant was minimal with damage mainly contained to a glass take-out window.
Still, victims were created at the hands of the would-be intruder/s.
No one has the right to steal into anyone’s private space. Those affected have every right to feel angry and disappointed the security of their workplace has been compromised.
Break and enters make as much sense as the people doing the deed.
Staff at the Lighthouse was still doing inventory to determine what might be missing when this was written but early into the task the most obvious was a uniform donated by a local ferry captain.
Brazen imprudence at its finest.
Merchandise inside the popular tourist destination was also strewn about placing an extra burden of work on staff not to mention the time-sensitive pressure of having to get things underway before visitors arrived.
There are potentially more victims in this crime than the lighthouse staff. Craft and other items created by artisans are sold on consignment at the lighthouse and the ripple effect expands.
It has gotten to the point where surveillance cameras will soon become the norm rather than the exception - at the victim’s expense.
It’s a sad reflection of the society we currently live in.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
