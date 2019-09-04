My garbage man colleague Mike was already pulled up to the pump and fuelling his truck as I swung into the yard at Superior Sanitation that evening.
“How about the Blue Jays?” Mike asked with a smirk. He loved giving me the gears about my slumping team.
“Anyone can cheer for your old Yankees Mike, but you have to be tough to be a Jays fan!” I joked.
“How’s Mom and baby?” I asked.
In recent years, Mike was in a relationship with a wonderful young woman. Much to his surprise and delight, he became a father for the first time at age 54.
“Just great, Eddy,” he replied with a wide smile.
Just then, another colleague pulled in behind us to wait his turn to fuel up.
“Now this guy has a story for you,” Mike said as he pointed to the truck behind us. “This guy’s mother dated Bobby Orr back in the day.”
“You’re pulling my leg.” I said in disbelief. It wasn’t beyond Mike to prank a fella.
“No, I’m serious,” Mike insisted. “I’ll call him over to tell you yourself.”
Johnny jumped down from his ‘Shu-pack’ when he noticed Mike waving him over to talk to us. Johnny is a sturdy looking man with a serious face. He was looking a little dishevelled from a long day on his route. You might think he was cross at first glance, but he is a friendly sort once you start talking to him.
“Mike told me your Mom dated Bobby Orr. Is he putting me on or what?” I asked, fully expecting the joke would be on me.
“Yes, that’s right. Mom and Bobby Orr were an item back in the day,” Johnny replied nonchalantly.
“What? Are you for real?” I asked.
“Yes, Bobby Orr was right in love with Mom apparently.” He spoke as though there was nothing extraordinary about his mother going out with one of the greatest hockey players of all time.
“This was before she met my Dad, you know,” he added.
“See I told you,” Mike interjected.
“How did your Mom ever meet Bobby Orr?” I asked, still in disbelief.
“Well when my Mom’s family first moved to Ontario from England, she got a job working for the phone company. One night, they got a box at one of the games and had a party for the employees after the game,” Johnny started.
“And Bobby Orr was there?” I interrupted.
“Yeah, he fell right in love with my Mom I guess. She’s from England, so she talks like somebody on Coronation Street. Bobby liked the way she sounded, so he got her number. He used to call my grandparent’s house late at night from Detroit and Boston and all those cities looking for Mom. My grandmother would hang up on him, I guess.”
Johnny’s story was getting even harder to believe, but he insisted it was all true.
“Well, what happened?” I pried.
“I asked Mom, ya know. ‘So Mom, how serious were you guys anyways?’ No disrespect to Dad or anything, I was just curious ya know,” Johnny said earnestly.
“She said they were pretty serious for a while,” he added.
“Well how come they broke up?” I had to get to the bottom of it now.
“Well Bobby had false teeth, ya know. Got them knocked out I guess. Mom said she just couldn’t stand his false teeth.”
“No way!” I shouted.
“Yeah, Mom didn’t like those false teeth I guess. So she called it off. She met my Dad and the rest was history.”
I was slack jawed by this point.
“No disrespect to Dad or anything, I love my Dad a lot. He’s a great man,” Johnny added. “I can’t help but think I could have been number 44, Johnny Orr, defence for the Boston Bruins. Instead, I’m Johnny Doe, number 104, Shu-Pack for Superior Sanitation.”
I was speechless after that.
********
The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island Close To The Ground Concert Series at Kaylee Hall in Pooles Corner continues this Thursday, September 5 at 8 pm. Fiddlers’ Sons and Keelin Wedge will share the stage with special guests Kelley Mooney and Johnny Ray Arsenault.
Award winning singer-songwriter, Kelley Mooney, is one of the Island’s busiest performers. She makes many solo appearances at concerts and ceilidhs and can also be heard playing as part of the popular groups Watertown and Lady Soul. She is also a member of the musical show, Fascinating Ladies, which showcases songs from the old time music era. Her spiritual lyrical adaptation of Leonard Cohen’s song Hallelujah has been viewed over eight million times online. She has released two albums, Tomorrow and Still, that have garnered multiple Music PEI and ECMA nominations and awards.
Johnny Ray Arsenault is an instrumentalist and vocalist from the Wellington area. He is the son of renown Island fiddler Louise Arsenault, of the popular group Barachois. His music is influenced by his traditional Acadian roots. His vocal repertoire includes favourites from Johnny Cash, John Prine and Stompin’ Tom and he is a master of the Celtic guitar picking style.
The air conditioned Kaylee Hall is located at the intersection of Routes 3 and 4 near Montague. There will be a canteen service, a 50/50 draw, and CDs and books available for sale from the performers. Admission is at the door.
