Future upgrades to Montague water/waste water treatment plant could come in at $700,000 over the original estimate.
Three Rivers councillors voted 9-1 in favour of applying for the funding to complete the project at a special meeting of council last Thursday night.
Initially the cost was estimated to be $400,000 to $500,000. Those numbers were based on 2018 engineering reports. Last winter the estimate increased to close to $1 million; now it is $1.7 million.
The big change is costs that may or may come to fruition, explained Dorothy MacDonald, Manager of Community Services with the town.
“Twenty five per cent of the project cost is based around contingences to design,” she said. “So as long as everybody says ‘We’re going with it. No changes,’ that $390,000 won’t factor in,” she said.
“The other is a construction contingency because we all know we have to plan for the inevitable.
“When they start digging to put in a concrete foundation who knows what they are going to find?
“Those are there as fall backs and we might not even realize them.”
Councillor Alan Munro has an issue with where the money is coming from to fund the project, not the project itself.
Currently 50 per cent will be from the Municipal Strategic Gas Tax Fund, 40 per cent from Direct Allocation Gas Tax 2019-2020 and the final 10 per cent from the Montague Sewer Corporation.
“I’m not sure why we aren’t using some of the Montague reserve fund for this project,” Councillor Munro said.
He points to the walking bridge and pavilion on the Montague waterfront as projects that shouldn’t come before fixing the sewer system.
“We have to fix what’s already there and this project obviously has to go ahead,” he added.
Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston, who is also on the Water and Sewer Committee, said there is no doubt the project has to move ahead.
Ms Johnston is frustrated with the scrutiny over the project.
“Why should it come out of the Montague reserve fund when we are trying to provide services to the outlying areas?” she said.
“We have an engineering firm that says we need new blowers and we have to make it work.
“It’s a mechanical plant that has to be upgraded constantly.”
Councillor Gerard Holland doesn’t have a problem with the project itself, but said he doesn’t think they should be voting on the inflated cost.
“I’m struggling with the numbers,” he said. “I’m concerned this is another example of a project getting away on us.”
Currently the installation of a splash pad in the community is in limbo due in part to an increase in installation costs.
Councillor Ronnie Nicholson said the expansion is a good problem to have.
“Over a few short years in the Montague area we are probably going to have an extra 150 units, which is a good problem to have,” he said.
Several capital projects are included in the five year capital plan of Three Rivers which was also approved at the meeting.
“We need to submit a plan to show government that we plan to spend the money they have allocated for us,” CAO Jill Walsh said.
“If our plans change and we have other things we’d like to do that qualify under Gas Tax you do an amendment and change the plan, but we need to start by showing we are going to spend it all or they won’t save it for us.”
All councillors voted in favour of that motion.
