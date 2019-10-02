The National Farmers Union (NFU), like many other Islanders, is still in shock about the latest maneuvers of the Irving corporations to take possession of still more PEI land. What is even greater is the apparent powerlessness of the PEI Government to exercise its authority in the face of corporate power.
The NFU has emphasized the need to place emphasis on enforcing the protection aspect of the Lands Protection Act, ie its spirit and intent. The loopholes in the act have served the interests of the Irvings and others in the corporate sector. We have also warned about the lack of transparency in the Wade MacLauchlan government’s Business Corporation Act. This act received unanimous support from all MLAs in June, 2018.
It is significant that when the Irving corporations were no longer allowed to use the Lands Protection Act loophole, they found an open door in some provisions of the Business Corporation Act. The 2,200 acres to which they wanted titled ownership suddenly became the property of a newly-formed corporation. Then the Irvings, under the Business Corporation Act, were able to buy this new corporation and its assets aka, the 2,200 acres. All legal, they say.
Governments of the past did not display a simple deficiency of political will to protect the resources and life sources of PEI. Rather what they have displayed is a distorted political will to openly serve the interests of corporations. Do they think the people do not see this? It is common to hear people say it is corporations which run PEI, not government.
It is our belief any government which lurks behind the veil of powerlessness is unworthy to govern. This is an opportunity for a new government to take a different path to protect the Island, its land/water and its people. Our message to the current PEI government is that you have the authority to make legislation. Now use it. You have the authority to replace any legislation or articles of legislation to protect the interests of Islanders. Now do it. You have the authority to declare null and void the latest Irving acquisition (and maybe some former ones). Now do it.
The NFU would like to see the Honourable Bloyce Thompson take a stronger stand against the latest Irving acquisition. He is not only minister responsible for agriculture and lands but also as Attorney General is the overseer of all legislation. Minister Thompson must be seen to take control of the situation. The same goes for Premier Dennis King, who in the fever of the election campaign vowed to make open and transparent the workings of the Business Corporation Act and its Regulations. Open and transparent government was his pledge to Island voters. We are still waiting to see the openness and transparency.
Doug Campbell,
District Director,
National Farmers Union
