It’s 4:30 am on a Thursday. The moon lights the sky and the wild geese are settled in their make-shift beds for the night. All is quiet.
Then a text alert interrupts the calm.
Country folk especially don’t ignore messages or phone calls no matter the time of night. It could be someone in trouble.
The bedroom light is switched on and the push of a button rouses the cell from its sleep mode.
It’s an alert claiming a Scotiabank account has been compromised and immediate attention is dire.
This is one in a series of similar messages. Most however, are received during work hours so the delete action easily comes into play.
But the context of the message can be disturbing to a person not yet awake and tuned into the logic the day ushers in.
It’s a scam of course and to respond would be reckless - especially since if the receiver of the message doesn’t even have an account at Scotiabank.
Scams such as this are commonplace. The fraudsters play on people’s fear - fear of the unknown and potential consequences.
It is criminal on all levels.
It’s tempting to return the call but only to vent; to rip strips off the sender, but that only perpetuates the problem. Potentially opening the door to extended communication between the two parties.
Awareness in situations such as this is power - the power to protect yourself from the devious schemes of those attempting to scam the innocent.
Keeping up to date is easier nowadays. The federal government, Competition Bureau Canada, has released a second edition of The Little Black Book of Scams. This easy to read online document contains a host of information and advice - everything from how to fight fraud to reporting a scam; it’s all in there.
Scammers are only as successful as their victims allow them. Technology has created this evil monster but even the mightiest can fall.
Excuse me now, but a text is coming through.
Gosh I hope it’s an offer of a free car or a cruise. My brain needs a holiday from scammers.
Heather Moore
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.