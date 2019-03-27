The presence of white supremacist groups in New Zealand was not a secret and like those in North America, their members have become increasingly bold in expressing their views. The killing of 50 Muslims as they engaged in prayer in Christchurch, New Zealand last Friday rocked the world. The fact it was streamed live on social media and uploaded by hundreds of viewers is sickening.
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing,” Irish statesman Edmund Burke said sometime in the mid 1700s.
This is not what has happened in Christchurch in the wake of this horror. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern immediately initiated the process of banning assault rifles created with the sole purpose of slaughtering people as quickly as possible. There was no hesitation, no consultation with a National Rifle Association to be sure they would continue to provide financial support to parties who don’t care if their contributions are covered in blood. Nor did sad-eyed bureaucrats feign sincerity and offer to launch open-ended studies into how many people have been killed by assault weapons.
When Muslims gathered for Friday prayers in Christchurch a week after the horrible event, they were joined by thousands of people who are not Muslim in a show of compassion and denunciation of white supremacy.
For the past decade media images have shown angry men in Iran, Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan, shooting guns in the air and demanding death to all infidels living in western countries. The push back from the west gained incredible strength in the face of the 9-11 attacks on the United States and became an excuse for many to hate those whose faces and faiths awakened fear and vulnerability. We in the west suddenly understood terror could be brought to our doorsteps.
It is not a time to silently tolerate racist, bigoted or cruel attitudes. Hatred is an enemy tearing at the fabric of our country, which was built at the expense of its original inhabitants by immigrants. We are richer for our diversity and poorer for our divisions.
Kathy Ehman
