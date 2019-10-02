In Georgetown Provincial Court on Thursday, September 26 Jonathan Gordon Schellekens, 21 of Victoria Cross, pled guilty to driving while prohibited and was sentenced to 15 days in jail.
On July 25 police received a call that Mr Schellekens, who is on a driving ban from a dangerous driving conviction earlier this year, was seen driving in Montague.
An officer attended the scene and witnessed Mr Schellekens exiting the driver’s door of the vehicle. The accused was apprehended sometime after and the vehicle impounded.
In addition to jail, Mr Schellekens’ licence is suspended for one year and he was ordered to pay a $100 Victims of Crime surcharge.
-------------------------------------------
Kenneth Steven Peardon, 52 of Brudenell, was sentenced to 30 days in jail for breach of probation.
The breach, not following through with addictions treatment, was from a court order the accused received in 2017.
The court heard Mr Peardon missed several appointments with addictions services in the spring resulting in the file eventually being closed.
Probation services managed to get another appointment for Mr Peardon last month which he also missed.
Judge Nancy Orr reminded Mr Peardon he needs to comply with the court ordered treatment upon his release.
-------------------------------------------
Brian Edward Schmeisser, 64 of Commercial Cross, pled guilty to impaired driving and was sentenced to three days in jail.
Police were called to a residence on Queens Road on September 5 where it was reported there was a truck and trailer hauling a boat in the ditch.
When the officer arrived Mr Schmeisser and another man were found standing outside the vehicle waiting for a tow truck.
The accused explained to the officer the trailer had jackknifed when he attempted to back into the driveway and rather than risking going all the way into the ditch he stopped trying to manoeuvre the rig and called for a tow.
The officer noticed signs of impairment and requested a breath sample from the accused.
Mr Schmeisser, who said he had nothing to drink that day, complied. He failed the test however, and was taken to the Montague RCMP Detachment where two breathalyzer readings of 140 mg were recorded.
Mr Schmeisser said he had been drinking the night before.
He was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and a $450 Victims of Crime surcharge and his license is suspended for one year.
-------------------------------------------
James Calvin McFadden, 42 of Kingsboro, pled guilty to driving while disqualified and will be sentenced at a later date.
On August 2 a police officer in plain clothes encountered Mr McFadden driving a four wheeler at a Kings County business. When the officer approached the accused grabbed the keys and fled on foot.
After unsuccessfully trying to convince the subject to come back, the officer proceeded to call an on-duty officer who was in the process of impounding the vehicle when two other individuals arrived attempting to take the vehicle back to Mr McFadden. After they left Mr McFadden returned and was arrested.
