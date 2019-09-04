The return of the Victims of Crime surcharge was evident in Georgetown Provincial Court last Thursday when Judge Nancy Orr ordered a person convicted of impaired driving to pay $600 to the fund.
The federal surcharge was reinstated following an amendment to the Criminal Code Act in June.
In December 2018 the Supreme Court of Canada struck down a law that forced people convicted of crimes to pay surcharges that help victims, claiming the mandatory fee amounted to cruel and unusual punishment, according to the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
The surcharge is a percentage of a fine ordered to be paid when individuals are sentenced under the Criminal Code.
Courts, according to the Criminal Code, have judicial discretion not to impose the victim surcharge, or impose a lower amount, where it would cause the offender undue hardship or would be disproportionate in the circumstances.
Revenue from the surcharge is collected by the province or territory in which it was ordered to partially fund victim services in that jurisdiction.
