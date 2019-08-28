Gwynne Dyer, the journalist and expert on Global Affairs, wrote Opinion: Converging Crises (The Guardian, August 22) “to stop the slide into populist and increasingly authoritarian governments ... is a guaranteed minimum income high enough to keep everyone comfortable, whether they are working or not.”
With that endorsement, I ask for the politicians, both federal and provincial to collaborate to make PEI the first province with Basic Income Guarantee (BIG). It must be universal without a lottery that chooses winners and it must be comprehensive so savings can be made in welfare, health, mental health, and every social dynamic.
Politicians, please ask Marie Burge and the Group for a Livable Income how to proceed. They have done the research and will guide you so you can legislate the first BIG in Canada, leaving a legacy just as Tommy gave us Medicare.
Lynne Thiele,
Stratford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.