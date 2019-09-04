A colourful eye-catching caterpillar has been the instigator of some unpleasant experiences for several eastern PEI residents recently.
The critter in question is the White-marked tussock moth, or, more specifically, its caterpillar form.
Natural Resources Canada states on its website that the moth is very common in eastern North America, and “occurs periodically” in large numbers. It’s also known to feed on the leaves of various tree species. A Government of Ontario website states the hairs on the moth contain a toxin that could cause rashes or respiratory problems in humans.
In Montague, resident Rory O’Donnell’s case, it was his dog that was stricken with the effects of this pest.
Mr O’Donnell said he and his dog Wolfie had met up with some friends at the outdoor deck of Copper Bottom Brewery in Montague. He had noticed the caterpillar and told his friends how the canine would try to eat bugs.
“After awhile, (Wolfie) finally saw it and took a big bite, and instantly he gagged,” Mr O’Donnell said.
This was followed by more vomiting as well as diarrhoea.
He contacted a veterinarian who told him the bug wasn’t deadly, and all that could be done was to wait it out until the toxins left the dog’s system.
Mr O’Donnell warns other dog owners to be on the lookout.
“It is a beautiful caterpillar, it’s got some great colour on it. Little did we know,” he said.
In the community of St Charles, Matthew Gallant said his daughter broke out in a rash several times after coming into contact with the caterpillar, with the rash lasting up to four days.
“They’re everywhere,” Mr Gallant said. “My neighbour is saying the same; they’ve been eating his garden.”
Christine Noronha, research scientist for Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, says while she isn’t aware of an outbreak, she has received a higher number of reported sightings this year compared to the past.
“They are such distinct caterpillars, so I am assuming that when people see them they take a picture and send it to me,” she said.
The eggs of the White-marked tussock moth hatch in late June or early July. The caterpillars feed for about six weeks growing to about 38 mm long. They spin loose grey cocoons within which they transform to pupae. Greyish moths emerge about two weeks later. The males are winged and the females are wingless. The female lays its eggs on or near the cocoon. The insect overwinters as an egg on branches, crevices of buildings, or wherever the fully grown caterpillar crawled to spin its cocoon.
Bonnie MacPherson, in Flat River, is among a group of eastern PEI residents discussing the caterpillars online.
Ms MacPherson said on Monday, their numbers seem to have diminished but they were crawling on her deck, the side of a trailer and on the tree above the deck. She counted 19 one time.
Other comments were made by people from Wood Islands to Georgetown and locations in between.
