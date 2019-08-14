The stigma surrounding mental illness is slowly disappearing which is a positive change.
There is no shortage of ways people can reach out for care between the various provincial mental health clinics and the presence of the Canadian Mental Health Association in various communities across the Island.
Those are all positive improvements to the system, but none operate 24/7, which is one glaring inefficiency when it comes to emergency care.
It was disturbing to read a social media post last week from an Island doctor basically admonishing the public for turning to hospital emergency rooms for help in a mental health crisis.
Where else are people to turn when they are faced with a crisis?
The Island Helpline 1-800-218-2885 is open 24/7 and for many is a saving grace when they don’t know where to turn.
But we only have to look at the suicide statistics over the last few years to see sometimes emergency intervention is the only remedy.
The provincial suicide prevention strategy was introduced over a year ago.
In that document there are two key points--establishing mobile crisis response units and ensure proper training, staff resources and supports within the health care system--that stand out as measures that will have a positive affect on the care of patients.
Even so, talk of the mobile units has waned and the attitude of the doctor in his social media post points to a lack of training on the issue.
One can only hope the revamping of Hillsborough Hospital will take care of these inefficiencies and people will no longer fall through the cracks when seeking care.
Charlotte MacAulay
