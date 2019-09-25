Editor: Ah, just what Mr Trudeau needed - something to take everyone’s mind off the mess he has made as prime minister. Now he can be the man who humbly apologizes, who points out he made decisions in the past which were racist and hurtful to minority groups.
Oh yes, he was much younger then and, yes, those were different times. Profuse apologies from Justin are flying, and dominating headlines - although, uh, somehow numbers are vague. No matter, Justin is bigger than this. Mea culpas are everywhere. With ‘bygones be bygones’ now is the time to move on. Now is the time to show real leadership, says the prime minister and his puppet colleagues.
If Canadians take a minute, though, we can see it is fitting that Mr Trudeau has two faces. Like the Roman God Janus, he tries to present everything in two ways. Which is which? The photo op guy (who must have an incredible wall of selfies), the upstanding ambassador for Canada, the ordinary guy (shades of Jean Chretien) or is he the Philpott interference case guy, the SNC-Lavalin scandal guy - the Irving guy? Oh, and the revolving door Armed Forces Chiefs of Staff guy (seven in a row, last time I counted)? Not to mention the oil pipeline flip-flop guy. We haven’t seen any apologies (complete with crocodile tears) for those collaborations, cabinet shuffles, political manoeuvring and meetings on the sly.
Where is the truth and apologies for real scandals? Are the Liberal candidates going to take some of the responsibility for their leader, or hope for the best and wait for their pensions?
Enough about the stupid actions of a boorish young man. It makes good copy, but we’ve gotten it. Apologies, I believe, have been accepted, or at least acknowledged.
Stand up at your constituency meetings, Liberal candidates, and try to explain what the non public face of the prime minister has been up to. He isn’t the charming young, unseasoned politician anymore. He’s more the ‘my way or the highway’ guy, the back room guy blessed with good looks.
Trudeau’s your man. Let’s hear the name Philpott at your meetings, or mention SNC-Lavalin. I dare you. Or maybe once again the parroting of cabinet confidentiality, or Before the Courts.
With luck another tempest in a teapot will pop up. Then all the Liberals can show that the new, improved Trudeau is the right man to lead our country.
Lou Reed had it right in his 1963 song, Two faces have I. We just didn’t realize it would refer to the man who is trying to be the next leader of our country.
Hopefully, unsuccessfully.
Gary Walker,
Charlottetown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.