Wage increases from $1-$3 an hour for early childhood educators are being met with guarded enthusiasm at Appleseed Child Care in Montague.
“It’s good news. I’m excited,” said Wendy Foote, owner and director of the early childhood education centre on Douses Road in Montague.
“So far I have only seen a news release. I’m looking for the documentation. Nothing is signed, sealed and delivered until I get those papers,” she said.
“We were promised these wages four years ago. We got one per cent or something and then they forgot about us. Hopefully they don’t do that this time.”
Ms Foote has been lobbying for better wages for the industry for five years but said the requests had fallen on deaf ears.
This time, raises have been promised to special needs workers as well as for the three levels of certification for staff, educators and directors. That hasn’t happened in the last 12 years, she said.
“It’s going to change us ... huge. The staff can now afford to finish their training, the ones that haven’t, and to work and do the training at the same time.”
She expects better wages will lead to increased staff retention and to more people considering a career as an early childhood educator (ECE).
“We keep losing staff and getting new staff which was really hard for us in the past. For students going into it, they’re going to stay in it.”
Ms Foote has been fighting for better wages since she became an early childhood educator. She said she is particularly pleased with a dollar-an-hour wage increase for autism tutors and special needs assistants.
“It’s where I started and why I opened my own centre, because I wanted to fight for those vulnerable kids. It hasn’t changed in 12 years.
“They only got a dollar more an hour but it’s a start.
She’s presented her concerns to three different ministers with the Education, Early Learning and Culture portfolio, to premiers and MLAs during sit-down meetings, but she said the outcome was mostly “polite listening and over-talking.
“They have no idea what the job entails, the stress the kids, parents and staff go through.”
Parents look to the centre to supply autism tutors and special needs assistants for 16-20 hours a week, Ms Foote said. Some children can’t get into the program without an educator who provides one-on-one guidance.
“Right now in our centre we have three kids with special needs and it’s really hard to get somebody to work in that position. With the training they’re expecting us to have, it wasn’t worth people going to school for.”
Ms Foote said the three levels of early childhood educators due for a raise, as well as the autism and special needs educators, are all represented at Appleseed: the uncertified educators who will receive a $1 per hour increase; level 1 and 2 ECEs who will see another $2 an hour on their paycheques and level 3 educators and centre directors due for a $3 increase.
“The staff is very excited. Their last raise was almost two years ago and it was $0.30.”
Such a small raise doesn’t go very far she said, especially when the pay scale is already below many jobs which do not even require a diploma.
“It was a slap in the face.”
The same hands which increased wages also increased the number of training hours ECEs must complete, from 30 to 45 she said, and unlike teachers for Grades K-12 whose training is paid for by the union, centres such as Appleseed and their employees must carry the cost themselves. With 13 employees, Ms Foote said ongoing training can add up to more than $500 per employee.
“(Appleseed) can’t pay it. We’ve been in business only 10 years.”
“It is a great step toward much needed increases within the early childhood education filed. We hope it is just the beginning of the conversation though, regarding increases for these extremely valuable workers who make a huge difference in the daily lives of all children, including those on the autism spectrum,” said Nathalie Walsh-Annand, Executive Director of the PEI Autism Society.
