Danika MacLaren, 4, surprised Janie MacPherson, a patient at Kings County Memorial Hospital, with a gift of flowers last week. The daughter of Paige and Kyle, Danika is enrolled in the Early Learning Centre in Morell, where the pre-school children have been performing thoughtful activities guaranteed to let someone know their communities care about them and appreciate what they do. See story and more photos on page 13.
Kathy Ehman photo
