The dream of fast, reliable, secure rural internet is often promised and sporadically delivered. For too many, the reality is service that is frustratingly slow and woefully inadequate. It is an impediment to economic development, community sustainability and quality of life.
As a province we’ve poured tens of millions into ‘solutions’ that have proven to be nothing more than corporate and government spin.
And the latest effort to bring rural PEI into the modern world has the hallmarks of it happening once again.
In the run up to the spring provincial election the federal and provincial governments announced the latest salvo – a $70 million investment that once again promises to bring high speed internet to all corners of PEI. The feds will invest $33.1 million and the province an almost insignificant $3.5 million. The remaining $35 million for the fibre and fixed wireless solution will be delivered by Bell Canada and Xplornet. It’s unknown how much of the $35 million is actually a cash investment and how much is in kind investment – a paper transaction.
Experts quietly say it’s unlikely to actually deliver a definitive Island-wide solution. But it did put an immediate stop to a promise by the MacLauchlan government to include small Island owned internet providers in finding a rural solution. At the press conference a five-year $10 million fund was hurriedly announced, minus all details. It was a knee-jerk political reaction to offset local criticism of government’s rural internet Hail Mary with its key player Bell - a company held in almost universal disdain by Island customers.
Seven months on and the provincial government is still vague on the program and its requirements.
What is clear is that both of government’s selected providers will utilize technology produced by Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications giant that has used hundreds of millions of dollars and cut-rate products to win influence with consumers, academics and governments.
Some may say ‘well, what’s the big deal?’
The ‘deal’ is Huawei’s international perception as an arm of the Chinese government. It has been accused by governments and corporations of stealing technology. Many experts, including leading Canadian experts, believe its technology can be used as a spying tool by China. The United States, Australia and Japan have banned Huawei’s equipment. The European Union is considering action that would amount to banning the corporation from participating in 5G wireless projects. The company denies all allegations.
Canada is also considering action, although none will be taken until sometime after the federal election. Our national relationship with China is already on tenterhooks, a result of Canada’s compliance with an American request to arrest Huawei’s chief financial officer in Vancouver on fraud allegations.
Predictably, Canadian telecommunication companies argue banning Huawei products in Canada will only delay rollout of 5G and rural internet and lead to higher costs for consumers. (We already have among the highest internet rates in the world). But what will the cost be to consumers and taxpayers if somewhere down the road our system is found to be insecure because of Huawei equipment? Corporations from banks to power grids have stripped Huawei technology based on such a fear - and they are industries not known for wasting money on unnecessary expenditures.
Has the provincial government done a risk analysis of installing equipment provincially that is banned in the United States and potentially banned in Europe, our biggest trading partners? What are the potential impacts on how we do business? If a report exists it should be publicly released. If it doesn’t, it should produced.
The King government will claim the decision of provider, and by extension the equipment installed, rests with the federal government.
Rubbish.
As a province we have the right to say no to Huawei until such time as no potential harm is proven. That should be the only litmus test that matters.
What we risk is losing federal funding. Given the fluidity of international events, it’s a risk that demands examination. Would any federal government penalize a province for standing up to a company repeatedly accused of nefarious business practices?
Just because Huawei equipment is 30 per cent cheaper, which means greater profit for telco shareholders, is hardly justification to walk blindly into a situation no member of the King government can guarantee a resolution to.
Indeed, an equal issue to security is the negative impact decisions like this have on small rural providers and public competition, which has been shown time and again as an impediment to fair consumer pricing.
In a rush to create yet another rural internet photo op, both levels of government are rushing forward with no real clue as to whether they will succeed or cause harm to the provincial economy. It’s a risk that demands greater insight than either the King or Trudeau government has yet demanded.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
