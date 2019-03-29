Cardigan MP and Canada’s Minister of Veterans Affairs Lawrence MacAulay suffered a minor injury while touring a submarine on CFB Esquimalt in Victoria, British Columbia Thursday.
“It was an unfortunate turn of events,” Mr MacAulay said. “I twisted something in my leg. It happened in the torpedo room of a submarine. It’s not the easiest place to get out of.”
Mr MacAulay made a misstep coming off a ladder and fell.
Surrounded by Navy personnel, he said the response was rapid and he was assisted off the boat. Medical staff determined he had pulled ligaments and urged him to get follow-up care.
Mr MacAulay said he’s able to walk with a cane but standing is painful.
Mr MacAulay is in BC until Saturday and is due to be in Ottawa Sunday for official duties.
