The more than 200 registered vendors in the 70-Mile Coastal Yard Sale were inundated with eager bargain hunters on the weekend as thousands of people took to the highways and byways in search of the ultimate treasure.
Vendors have already signed up for 2020, said Wood Islands and Area Development Corporation (WIADC) board member Amanda Jackson.
The organization has been hosting the event for more than two decades and it is a major boost to the economy bringing visitors from as far away as Ontario and Massachusetts and as close as the neighbours.
“It really supports our local economy,” Ms Jackson said. “A lot of businesses, gas stations, restaurants, hotels and anyone in the local area tell us it is their busiest day of the year.”
For the Riverhouse Inn in Montague September is still peak season, manager Dean Scheepers said.
“It is certainly good to have (yard sale) business,” he added, noting Islanders and out of province bargain seekers book annually for the event.
Ms Jackson said 200 households and organizations looking to offload items they no longer want or need by reusing and repurposing through selling it has got to have a positive environmental impact.
You never really know what is going to end up being the perfect find for someone.
While in search of her own treasures on Saturday morning, Ms Jackson came across a little girl and her mom who had the back seat of their rig filled with Barbies and Barbie accessories of every description.
“That was one happy little girl - beyond excited,” she said.
Over the course of the weekend event Ms Jackson said Saturday was busier than Sunday with a more laid back atmosphere at the Wood Islands Visitor Information Centre.
In addition to vendors set up on the site, WIADC sold raffle tickets on various prizes, hosted a barbecue and Nick Doneff entertained.
The growing success of the annual event helps support WIDAC in the nonprofit’s group to promote community development.
The centre (formerly Plough the Waves) is a community hub, not only on yard sale weekend, but throughout the year. A community room on the second level of the visitor centre is fully equipped to host a multitude of events.
Close to 50 vendors alone were on that site, which is the epicenter of the annual event.
However, there were registered sites all across the region which makes for high volumes of traffic.
Kings District RCMP did have extra patrols in the areas where excessive traffic was expected, said Sergeant Chris Gunn. No traffic incidents were reported.
On Sunday morning police were notified of an incident in Murray River. A Porta Potty set up at a park on Main Street was vandalized.
Sgt Gunn said the incident is still under investigation and there may be some video footage available to aid in the investigation.
Ms Jackson said safety for everyone is always high on the priority list in organizing the event.
“We consult with the RCMP every year before the event, take their recommendations for safety and try to issue as many notices as possible.
“As it does grow we are always looking for new ways to improve and make the event even more successful,” Ms Jackson said.
Next on the agenda for the board is getting those keen vendors for 2020 registered.
Raffle winners
Winners in the 2019 70-Mile Coastal Yard Sale raffle
* Handmade Quilt crafted by Bertie Cook- Penny Ford
*Northumberland Ferry passes: Mark Hansen, Ruth Chandler and Harold Green
*Eastern Graphic Subscription - Jim and Pat Thoreson
