When the series is on the line your best pitcher has to be at their best. Troy Coffin is often at his best in these situations. Coffin pitched brilliantly for six and a third innings to lead the Morell Chevies to a 6-1 win over the Peakes Bombers in the fifth and deciding game of the Kings County Baseball League semifinals.
Head coach Desi Doyle summed up Coffin to a tee. Doyle said, “There was never any doubt who we wanted to have the ball for game five. Troy has been a big game pitcher his entire career. We knew he would give us a great start.”
After giving up back-to-back doubles to start the game giving the Bombers an early 1-0 lead, Coffin took control of the game. He relied mainly on his fastball/curve combination to keep the powerful Bomber bats in check. He struck out only three, however his inside pitches worked to perfection coaxing a number of weak fly balls.
Morell scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Logan Gallant knocked in Taylor Larkin to tie the game at 1-1. Desi Doyle’s two out two run single with the bases loaded scored the decisive two runs to give the Chevies a 3-1 lead. Jarrod Laybolt scored the fourth Morell run on a wild pitch. The Bombers did not go away quietly as they loaded the bases in the seventh inning. Logan Gallant came into the game to relieve Coffin and coaxed a fly ball to centre field to send the Chevies to the final.
That final will commence Wednesday evening as Morell will travel to MacNeill Field to take on the Alley Stratford Athletics. The A’s will be sitting idle for two weeks when the first pitch is tossed about 7:30 pm. It will give Stratford a chance to rest up and give their star outfielder Ryan MacIsaac a chance to heal from a late season injury. Jonathon Arsenault and Brady Arsenault have done a big chunk of the pitching lately taking some weight off the arm of Dan O’Shea, who was their main pitcher the last two playoff years. A strong batting order throughout the lineup will keep the Chevies on their toes on every A’s batter. Morell has three players who have been on the Chevies lineup for over 20 years and all are dependable bats. Desi Doyle, Jarrod Laybolt and Troy Coffin have shared more than 70 years of experience over many bats in the league.
This final has the markings of a long and well-played series. Good luck to both teams.
Also congrats to the Bomber lads for a hard-fought series and exciting ball. Colin Myers has been the Bomber lead off batter since he burst into the league back in 1998. Myers certainly has earned the right to be in the top three players ever to play in the KCBL. Mitchell Power has become one of the best catchers and of course Dillon Doucette is currently the best player of the game. To these three players and the rest of the Bomber team, thank you for a great season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.