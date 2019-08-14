Souris Town Council has given approval for the provincial government to begin construction of a new 10 unit apartment complex in the town.
As its regular monthly meeting Monday, council unanimously agreed to allow a portion of land on the Colville Manor property to be subdivided to accommodate the development.
The building was promised in the spring provincial election. “Now the promise is moving forward, which is a good thing because it is definitely needed,” says Mayor Steve O’Brien.
Last year the town hosted a meeting on the need for housing to which more than 50 people attended. “A lot of people from around the country want to retire and be in the town itself to be close to health care and church. And there is just no place for them,” he said.
Half of the 10 units will be earmarked for seniors, with one-bedroom apartments. The other five, primarily two-bedroom, are for families. It is a new development model government is testing because research indicates seniors remain more active in a family environment.
Last year council approved the transfer of land to a private developer to allow construction of a seniors complex on Anniversary Avenue. While still moving forward, the project has not proceeded as planned. There are still no signs of construction. If the project does not proceed, the town will retain ownership of the parcel of land it agreed, with conditions, last year to transfer. No land has yet been transferred.
