We know what an advance poll is. This is an advance election letter with a lesson from the great boxer Muhammed Ali, I can tell you when the next election will be called.
This is a watershed election in PEI history. Our land, our water, our children and their children depend on our choices.
I’d like to talk to one group in particular; the faithful Island Liberals, who have been voting Liberal since their great-great grandfather’s day. Most Liberal supporters are honest and caring; volunteers, upstanding citizens. But, you know, the government you are thinking of voting for is not. Reminders, oh not again, e-gaming, loans written off, untendered contracts, jobs handed out, millionaires from PNP and more and more millions. I only wish your revered great-great grandfather could sit down with you over a cup of tea or a jar of shine, whichever he’d prefer. He would see that for this Liberal government the new Island way of life is get it while the getting’s good.
If your beloved Liberal ancestor could see this robbing, hiding and misuse of taxpayers’ money, (even just of the PNP programme) by the Ghiz and McLauchlan-led Liberals he’d be yelling at you to throw the crooks off the Confederation Bridge. He’d beg you not to vote Liberal until this bunch has disappeared. This Liberal government is a shiny apple that’s rotten to the core. Just the millions wasted on roundabouts and the Holman Grand Hotel could have dredged a lot of harbours in PEI, and helped Islanders with health issues. Some moron even named the Holman Hotel restaurant Red Waters, the very symbol of fish kills and pollution. Yep, lots of serious thinking downtown.
Why do I mention the great Muhammed Ali, four-time World Heavyweight Boxing Champion in discussing our provincial election? Because the Liberal government learned how to fight from Ali, that’s why.
In 1974, Ali, getting past his prime, was set to fight the reigning World Heavyweight Champion George Foreman. George Foreman had a professional boxing record of 40-0 wins, with 37 knockouts. Could anyone win against such a puncher?
The ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ showed how a wily fighter could defeat a giant opponent, against all odds. Ali invented the ‘Rope-a -Dope’. He had observed that Foreman, a huge man, had won many of his fights by knockout in the first three rounds. So Ali’s technique was simple; he leaned back against the ropes, protected his head and absorbed blow after punishing blow from Foreman, with only the occasional jab in return. Do you see where this is leading? Ali let his opponent pummel himself to exhaustion. When Foreman was exhausted from punching him, Ali sprang to life and knocked the champion down - for the first time in Foreman’s career. And went on to win the title and, in our case, that would be the election.
Our Liberal governments, under Robert Ghiz and Wade MacLauchlan’s leaderships have taken dozens and dozens of heavy blows regarding their abuse of taxpayers’ money and corruption. Their tactics used to be the young Ali’s - bob and weave. Now they’re old and just take the heavy body hits. Eventually the opposition will be too confused and tired to fight back and that’s when the election will be called. Soon.
You, the faithful Liberals, are objects of scorn from above, the doormats, taken for granted. The back roomers figure people will forget, drop a few donations (taxpayers’ money) here and there, some bagpipes, a few strawberry socials and we’re good to go. You know, some of ‘Your People’ have made more in the past years than your entire family has or will in its lifetime. These are not ‘Your People’.
I don’t know how proud their own parents would be of their children. And please don’t waste any time feeling bad for them when they get tossed out. It’s going to be a pretty soft landing for most of them. Well-planned, in the back rooms.
Well, that’s a few things to think about. We have to ask ourselves, was the Island way of life, now on life-support thanks to the Liberals, about lining one’s pockets? What happened to caring and helping others? This Liberal government isn’t planning for our future, only how to get in power for four more years. You know, it won’t matter how many cars you have in the garage when we don’t have fresh drinking water.
This isn’t your great-great grandfather’s Island, Liberal supporters. Your party has somehow gotten over $300,000 to fight the next election. Where? How? And us still with food banks and Upper Rooms. Your great-great grandfather would be marching in the streets if he were here. Think about it.
There will be lots of good candidates out there. A lot of new faces - so what? All MLAs were rookies once. This is still a democracy, you hold the power. This time, out with the bad, in with the good.
For all our sakes, give it some serious thought.
Gary Walker,
Charlottetown
Gary Walker is a life-long educator and observer of life. And, in this case, of our tattered political system.
