Souris Mayor Steve O’Brien resigned on August 14 after being recently diagnosed with cancer.
Mr O’Brien felt his decision is in the best interest of the town.
In a statement released Thursday afternoon, town officials said he will be missed.
“Mayor O’Brien has been an extraordinary advocate for this town. In his own quiet manner, he managed to keep the order and respect at our council meetings and dealt with resident’s concerns very efficiently.”
Mr O’Brien officially took office in September 2017 and was reelected in the 2018 municipal election.
A by-election will be held in the fall to fill the vacancy left by Mr O’Brien.
In the interim Deputy Mayor JoAnne Dunphy will assume the role of mayor.
