The descendants of Jacques (1908-1976) and Clarrise (1913 - 2012) Gallant, gather every five years to celebrate their heritage. This year,177 of the 226 children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of Mama & Papa Jacques, along with their spouses and children joined together for a weekend of fun and relaxation at the Rollo Bay Fiddle Festival grounds. The oldest member of the family is 81 year old Romeo and the youngest, two month old Mazie. Many family members still reside on PEI, however some traveled from as far away as Korea, the US and western Canada for the reunion. As is tradition, a family photo was taken under the Acadian flag. The event is particularly exciting this year with the Acadian Congress being hosted in PEI and New Brunswick. The group also donated $535 plus several dozen books to the library at école la Belle Cloche which is named in honour of Clarisse. Jacques and Clarisse raised their family of 14 in Souris after moving from Oyster Bed Bridge. Charlotte MacAulay photo
