Dear Editor:
This is a shout-out to Bloyce Thompson, Minister of Agriculture and Land.
I am really livid about the MacLauchlan Liberals creating legislation so the corporate world can buy land in PEI unrestricted. We both know this is wrong - so wrong.
It feels like Wade came up behind me and whacked me over the head with a baseball bat. I did my best but got stabbed in the back.
Angus MacLean did the right thing by creating the Lands Protection Act. He made a mistake though. He greatly underestimated the bounds of underhandedness the Liberals would engage in to satisfy the rich and how they would make a mockery of democracy.
The collective will of Islanders to care for the ownership of the land was never on their radar even though they said it was.
You have your work cut out for you to get the province back in control of land user ship. The premier and the Conservative back room boys don’t want to touch this issue I’m sure.
Please do your best and know I have your back.
Ranald MacFarlane,
Fernwood
